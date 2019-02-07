Home

Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Waylon Kirk
Waylon Blair Kirk


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Waylon Blair Kirk Obituary
Waylon B. Kirk FORT WORTH -- Waylon Blair Kirk, 91, died peacefully in his sleep, February 1, 2019. Waylon was born September 22, 1927 in Sardis, Texas. He was the 4th of 7 children, all born at home. He joined the U.S. Navy during World War II and served as a medic. On leave after Navy boot camp, he went home and helped his dad shock wheat for his 3 day leave. Waylon, back then until now, has always held his family in high importance. Upon his return from the Navy, Waylon got a business degree from Brantly Drawn Business College, and then on to TCU to get his undergraduate degree, followed by his Master's Degree at UNT. He began his career with FWISD teaching Math at Stripling Jr. High and then Eastern Hills High School, and then became a counselor. On the side, he owned and operated the Bargain Hut on McCart Ave. for many years. Many people bought used furniture from him. He loved to garage sale and always had an eye out for a great piece to sell. The bargain Hut years were really fun years for Waylon. Waylon was a huge sports fan. He was always for the underdog...unless that underdog was playing the Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys, or TCU Horned Frogs. He loved politics. He loved new cars. He especially loved his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. In words of the Kirk family, Waylon was, quite simply, one of the finest men any of us have ever known. He was preceded in death by his 4 sisters. SURVIVORS: He leaves behind his wife, Betty June Kirk; daughter, Tracey Conard and husband, John; grandson, Kirk Conard and wife, Wendy; sister, Anne Johnson and husband, Jim; brother Tom Kirk and wife, Pat; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 7, 2019
