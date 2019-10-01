|
Wayne Allan Shewey FORT WORTH--Wayne Allan Shewey, 54, of Fort Worth passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, watching his favorite hockey team with his best friend, his son. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Gateway Church North Fort Worth Campus on Basswood and Beach, with a reception following. Wayne retired as police chief of Westworth Village after 24 years of service. He then was a Tarrant County deputy constable, and after retirement pursued his second career in self-employment. He met the love of his life, Cassandra, in 2012, marrying shortly after. Their love story was one for the books. They enjoyed traveling, sightseeing and spending time with family. Wayne loved sports and often enjoyed watching games with his children. Wayne never met a stranger. His time as police chief instilled in him a love for helping others in any way he could. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife, Cassandra Shewey; children, Matthew Shewey, Alexa Shewey and daughter-in-law, Jaci Lee; stepchildren, Erica Duke and husband, Shane, and Alyssa Chidiac; grandchildren, Kale and Kennedy Duke; mom, Patti Akers; dad, Robert Shewey; siblings, Dave Merrigan and his wife, Tiffany, and Shanna Plourd; several nieces and nephews; and his wonderful dog, Romo.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 1, 2019