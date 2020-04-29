|
Wayne Blagg BEDFORD--Wayne Blagg, 78, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, with his family at his side. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Private family graveside on Thursday in Bedford Cemetery. Wayne was born Oct. 20, 1941 in Gainesville, Texas, at his grandparents' home, to Duelon and Elizabeth Blagg. He graduated Gainesville High School and attended community college. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962-1966 and then worked at Bell Helicopter. Later he worked at the USPS as a mail carrier, retiring in 2003. He and Tanna were married in 1967, living in Hurst and Bedford all their married life. Wayne was a member of Bedford Church of Christ. He was devoted to his family and loved to leave people laughing. We miss him! SURVIVORS: Wife of 52 years, Tanna; daughter, Jamie Benson and husband, Boyd; grandchildren, Dylan and Emma Benson; sister-in-law, Jan Huffman; brother, Gary; and many other loving family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 29, 2020