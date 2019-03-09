Wayne E. Tessener ARLINGTON--Wayne E. Tessener, 94, passed away at his home in Arlington after a short illness on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. SERVICE: A private service will be held. Wayne was born in Fort Worth on Sept. 30, 1924, to Wiley and Jennie Tesseneer. Wayne started working at Southwestern Laboratories in Fort Worth while he was in high school. He served as an Army medic in Hawaii during World War II, and then went on to the University of Texas. After attending UT for a couple of years, he returned to Southwestern Laboratories for the rest of his career. While in Austin, he met his future wife, Marie Hill, in a dance class. They had been married for 37 years when she predeceased him in 1987. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Elva Tinsley, and his nephew Jim, Tinsley. Although he faced several health challenges from his early 30s on (his very own series of unfortunate events), Wayne was, at heart, a glass-half-full kind of guy. He almost always seemed happy, popping back up and moving on each time life knocked him down. He will be missed. SURVIVORS: Wayne is survived by his children, Jon (Laura) and Julie (Susan); grandson, Joe Tessener; and niece, Chyrl Marquez.



Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 9, 2019