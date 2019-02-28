Wayne E. Pearson KELLER -- Wayne E. Pearson, a 52-year resident of Keller, Texas passed away on Monday, February 25, 2018. SERVICE: The visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m until 7:30 on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home in Colleyville, TX. The Graveside service will be Friday at 2:00 at Bluebonnet Hills. Memorials: In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Global Community for Education at 3930 Glade Road #108-250, Colleyville, TX 76034 which supports schools in rural Nepal. He will always be remembered as a loving grandfather, avid golfer and jokester to all that knew and loved him. Wayne had a passion for life and never missed an opportunity to be part of his grandkids' lives. He was born on July 28, 1936 to Walter and Julia Pearson, raised in Haltom City and graduated from Birdville High School. SURVIVORS: Wayne is survived by his son, Ken Pearson of Dallas, TX; daughter, Kerri Totty and husband Randall of Haslet, TX; son, Keith Pearson of Levelland, TX; grandchildren, Rachael Pearson, Emily Pearson, Nathan Pearson, Melanie Shropshire and husband Ethan, and Catherine Totty; brother, Asa Pearson and best friends, Gerald Spears and Melvin Huett. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Virginia Pearson; his parents; his brothers, Walter and Bob Pearson and his sister, Rose Marie Dane.



