|
|
Wayne G. Winn Sr. LAGUNA PARK--Wayne G. Winn Sr., 93, of Laguna Park, Texas, made his transition on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at a Clifton hospital, surrounded by family and close friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: The family asks that donations be made to . Wayne was born to William Frank and Dorothy Rice Winn on June 16, 1925 in Burkburnett, Texas. He served in the armed forces in both World War II and the Korean War. He was a partner in the Meador-Winn Insurance Agency in Fort Worth and Hurst, Texas, for 24 years prior to his retirement in 1987. Wayne enjoyed traveling with his wife and son, backpacking in the Maroon Bells in Colorado, hunting, motorcycles, and sailboats. SURVIVORS: Wayne is survived by his wife of 48 years, Annette Gibbons Winn; son, Wayne G. Winn Jr. and wife, Docia; along with nieces, nephews and many close friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 1, 2019