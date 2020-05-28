Wayne Gilbert Marvin
Wayne Gilbert Marvin FORT WORTH -- Wayne Gilbert Marvin passed away peacefully at home on May 19, 2020, surrounded by his wife, son, daughter and sister. SERVICE: Family, friends and others whose lives Wayne touched are invited to A Celebration of Life to be held at the Benbrook Stables event center May 30, 2020 from 4 7 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wayne's memory to the charity of your choice. Wayne was born on June 17, 1948 in Tampa, FL to Charles Andrew Marvin, Jr and his wife Helen Norris. Being the son of an Air Force Colonel, his family lived in several places around the world and settled in Fort Worth in 1961. Wayne was a graduate of Arlington Heights High School and studied at Tarrant County Junior College. He loved the outdoors and traveled throughout the country on his BMW motorcycle with friends. One of his favorite quotes was "Don't ride faster than your guardian angel can fly". Wayne was a loving husband, father, brother and friend to many. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Helen Marvin, his sisters Nadine Gates and Donna Moseley and brother, Charlie Marvin. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Dylan Marvin and wife, Kim; daughter, Stephanie Cleveland and husband, Nick; sister, JoAnne Wester and husband, Joe; granddaughters, Kate Marvin and Claire Cleveland; and nieces, Jaime Wester, Jana Wester and Kim Jones. SIMPLE CREMATION 4301 E. Loop 820 S 682-316-8301 Fort Worth, Texas 76119


Published in Star-Telegram on May 28, 2020.
