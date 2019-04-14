|
|
Wayne Kizziar SAGINAW--Wayne Kizziar, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, went home to be with his Savior on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County, https://www.ugm-tc.org/donate/. Born April 26, 1939, in Dallas, Texas. Wayne was preceded in death by his father, John; mother, Winnie; and brother, Larry. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 57 years, Loretta; sons, Michael and Jay; daughters, Renee Pierce and husband, Tony, Tracy and Terry Payblas, Susan Wright and husband, Cary; grandchildren, Reanna, Caz, Chandler and husband, Jackson, Caitlin, John, Caleb and Paislee; three great-grandchildren; sister, Johnette Havens of Tahoka; sister-in-law, Wanda Akin; brother-in-law, Gerald Short and wife, Mimi; several nieces and nephews; as well as many friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019