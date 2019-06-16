Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ben F. Brown's Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
707 North MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75061
(972) 254-4242
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Pfaff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Pfaff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wayne Pfaff Obituary
Wayne Pfaff COPPELL--Wayne Kay Pfaff passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Plymouth Park United Methodist Church in Irving, Dr. Bill La Barr, officiant, followed by a celebration of life at 5:30 p.m. at Las Colinas Country Club. Wayne was born Aug. 2, 1935, in Salinas, Calif., and had resided in Irving, Texas, since 1961. A graduate of Texas Christian University, he served in the United States Air Force Reserves. In 1983, he and his wife founded Plastronics Socket Company, Inc., which quickly became a multi-million-dollar global corporation providing leading technology for the semiconductor industry. An engineer with a brilliantly creative mind, he owns the rights to more than 25 patents and had a patent case tried before the U.S. Supreme Court, which resulted in an intellectual rights precedent. His passions were his work, golf, cars and, most of all, his family, who will miss him very much. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Anne Houtchens Pfaff; daughter, Diana Pfaff; son and daughter-in-law, David and Sharon Pfaff; grandson, Andrew Pfaff; and granddaughter, Cate Pfaff. BROWN'S MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME Irving, 972-254-4242 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ben F. Brown's Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now