Wayne Pfaff COPPELL--Wayne Kay Pfaff passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Plymouth Park United Methodist Church in Irving, Dr. Bill La Barr, officiant, followed by a celebration of life at 5:30 p.m. at Las Colinas Country Club. Wayne was born Aug. 2, 1935, in Salinas, Calif., and had resided in Irving, Texas, since 1961. A graduate of Texas Christian University, he served in the United States Air Force Reserves. In 1983, he and his wife founded Plastronics Socket Company, Inc., which quickly became a multi-million-dollar global corporation providing leading technology for the semiconductor industry. An engineer with a brilliantly creative mind, he owns the rights to more than 25 patents and had a patent case tried before the U.S. Supreme Court, which resulted in an intellectual rights precedent. His passions were his work, golf, cars and, most of all, his family, who will miss him very much. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Anne Houtchens Pfaff; daughter, Diana Pfaff; son and daughter-in-law, David and Sharon Pfaff; grandson, Andrew Pfaff; and granddaughter, Cate Pfaff. BROWN'S MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME Irving, 972-254-4242 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on June 16, 2019