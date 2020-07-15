Webb Francis Joiner Jr. DALLAS--Webb Francis Joiner Jr. died Monday, July 6, 2020, in at a Plano, Texas, hospital. SERVICE: As a result of the virus, interment will be private in the Independence Chapel at Greenwood Mausoleum. Webb was born May 10, 1961, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Rosemary Lee Joiner and Webb Francis Joiner Sr. Webb grew up in east Fort Worth graduating from Eastern Hills High School. He received a BBA in Finance from Texas Christian University in 1983 and received his J.D. from Southern Methodist University School of Law in 1987. He lived in Dallas after graduating from SMU. He was a dear and greatly loved son, father, brother, uncle and friend to so many. He will be greatly missed by all. SURVIVORS: Parents; children, Webb Harris and Francis Anise; sister, Jenee' Morgan; sister and brother-in-law, Melisa and Tommy Patterson; niece, Meghan Cross and husband, Corbin, and son, Jack; nephews, Edwin Burrell and wife, Dani, Christopher and Jonathan Patterson; and his roommate at SMU and 35-year member of his family, Mark Selz.