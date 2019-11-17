Home

Forest Ridge Funeral Home-Memorial Park Chapel
8525 Mid-Cities Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
817-428-9500
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Ridge Funeral Home-Memorial Park Chapel
8525 Mid-Cities Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Ridge Funeral Home-Memorial Park Chapel
8525 Mid-Cities Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
View Map
Welborn Joe "Boone" Hester


1935 - 2019
Welborn Joe "Boone" Hester HALTOM CITY--Welborn Joe "Boone" Hester, 84, of Haltom City passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Forest Ridge Funeral Home. Burial follows in Bluebonnet Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Boone was born Oct. 20, 1935, to Johnnie and Thelma Hester in Fort Worth. Growing up, Boone and his brother, Bobby, worked for their father painting houses. He married Shirley Linehan Oct. 28, 1957, in Fort Worth. They were married over 58 years. Boone served in the Army during Korea. After his military service, he and his wife, Shirley, were founding members of Beach Street Baptist Church. He also began his career with the T&P, Missouri Pacific and Union Pacific railroads and retired after 28 1/2 years. Boone was an active family man. He enjoyed coaching Little League sports, loved dancing with his wife, and loved dachshunds. Later in life, Boone was a proud grandfather and loving great-grandfather who was known by the name "Pee-Paw." In Haltom City he was well known and touched many lives. He will especially be remembered by his ability to bring humor into any situation. SURVIVORS: Boone is survived by his children, Glenda Martin and her husband, Ken, Bobby Hester and his wife, Cheri, Tony Hester, and Karen Lacy and her husband, Dru; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Boone will be truly missed by all who knew him! Praise Jesus! He has now joined the love of his life to spend eternity in their heavenly home.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 17, 2019
