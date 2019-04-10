Home

Weldon Hallock Waln ARLINGTON--Weldon Hallock Waln, 95, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, in Arlington. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, at St. Alban's Anglican Parish, 911 S. Davis Drive, Arlington, with Father Edward F. Kresowaty officiating. Interment: 3 p.m., Lane 3, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Weldon was born Sept. 11, 1923, in Imboden, Ark., to Wesley Hallock Waln and Ida Curtis Clendenen Waln. He served in the U.S. Air Force in World War II, 1941-1945, and retired as a major from the Air Force Reserves. He was raised in Lubbock and graduated from Lubbock High School in 1941 and Texas Tech University in 1949. Weldon retired from NASA in 1983 as an engineer. SURVIVORS: Wife of 35 years, Christin Searle Waln; sons, Christopher Waln and wife, Janet, and Steven Waln and wife, Lynnette; grandchildren, Andrew, Sasha, Crystal, Shawn and Celeste; and great-grandson, Micah.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019
