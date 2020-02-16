Home

Coker Funeral Home Inc
152 State Highway 148
Jacksboro, TX 76458
(940) 567-3778
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Perrin, TX

Weldon Lee Cranford


1939 - 2020
Weldon Lee Cranford Obituary
Weldon Lee Cranford PERRIN--Weldon Lee Cranford, 81, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at First Baptist Church, Perrin. Visitation: One hour prior to service. Burial follows in Perrin Memorial Gardens Cemetery. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; daughters and sons-in-law, Lorraine Seay and husband, Dan, of Mineral Wells, Texas, Lyndie Stephens and husband, Alan. of Cowgill, Mo.; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sister-in-law, Mary Clark; and numerous extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -