Weldon Ray Bryant
1943 - 2020
Weldon Ray Bryant
May 17, 1943 - September 9, 2020
FORT WORTH, TX - Weldon Ray Bryant was born in Fort Worth, TX on May 17, 1943. He passed away in his home on September 9, 2020. He grew up in Fort Worth and graduated from Carter-Riverside High School in 1961. After graduation, he attended Arlington State College and earned his BS in Biology. Weldon then attended Baylor Dental School and earned his degree as a Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1972. He owned a private dental practice in Fort Worth where he served his community until he retired. Although many in the community knew him as Dr. Bryant he was also a loving father to his two children.
Dr. Bryant lived a very socially active life and resided on 14 acres near Aledo with his beloved dog, Rooster. He was a licensed pilot and had many hobbies such as hunting & fishing with his son, traveling, photography, writing poetry, snow kkiing and softball. He also held many offices for and was a founding member of Benbrook Rotary. In his spare time he competed in chili cook-offs and peach cobbler contests. He was an avid supporter of the Aledo HS football program and a long-term active member of the Aledo Methodist Church. Over his lifetime, Dr. Bryant made 7 medical mission trips to Honduras and Nicaragua providing free dental services to those in need.
Dr. Weldon R. Bryant is preceded in death by his father Charles Audrey Bryant and his mother Nellie Lorene Mauldin Bryant. He is survived by his son Marshall Bryant, his daughter Kerrie Adamson, his brother Kenneth Bryant, his sister Barbara Salsar, and his nephew Sylvan Salsar. Weldon was loved by many and will be greatly missed by his family, friends and community.
A celebration of Weldon's life will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Septwmber 14, 2020, at Galbreaith-Pickard Hilltop Chapel, 4941 I-20 Frontage Road, Willow Park, TX 76087.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Celebration of Life
06:30 PM
Galbreaith-Pickard Hilltop Chapel
