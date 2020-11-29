Wendal Hoover

April 12, 1928 - November 25, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Wendal Eugene Hoover departed his earthly journey on November 25, 2020. Born on April 12, 1928 in Coyville, Kansas, he lived a long life of integrity.

He served his beloved country from 1946 to 1948 in the United Stated Marine Corps, 1st Marine Division, and served in China.

He earned a Bachelor's Degree and Masters of Education from Texas Christian University, and wore his class ring with pride his entire life. His career in education began at Springtown ISD, where he taught for one and a half years.

However, the major extent of his career would be in Azle, where he served as Principal of Azle Elementary (the "rock" school) for eight years, and Superintendent for twenty-four. As superintendent, he oversaw the expansion of Azle ISD during a period of rapid economic and population growth. W.E. Hoover Elementary is named in his honor.

A pillar of his community, Wendal had a busy life surrounded by loving family and friends.

He married Glenda Barton in 1952, and they had three children, Lana Hoover, Keith Hoover, and Lisa (Hoover) Rogers.

Wendal served as President of the Azle Lions Club, Azle Chamber of Commerce, and the Azle unit of Retired School Employees, which he helped to organize. He was also a member of Azle Christian Church, where he was Elder Emeritus since 1953.

Wendal is preceded in death by his parents, Kermit & Jennie, brother, Danny, and son, Keith.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Glenda, daughters, Lana & Lisa, son-in- law, Jim, daughter-in=law, Carol, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Services will be at Mount Olivet on Saturday, December 5 at 9:30 AM. Due to COVID-19 health restrictions, services will be for family only. Masks are strongly encouraged to help slow the spread of Covid19.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Azle Education Foundation, PO Box 54, Azle, TX 76098-0054, azleeducationfoundation@gmail.com.





