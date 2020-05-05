Wendell Burrell
Wendell Burrell FORT WORTH--Retired Master Sergeant Wendell Burrell, a Fort Worth native, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Wendell was the son of Roosevelt Sr. and Lillie Bell Burrell and was born Sept. 6, 1934, in Palestine, Texas. In 1955, Wendell met the love of his life, Helen Alaman, and they were blessed with two children Sybil and Mark. At the age of 21, Wendell made a lifelong commitment to the United States Air Force and rose to the rank of mastersergeant. As a military and Christian family, the Burrells traveled all over the world. SURVIVORS: Wendell leaves to mourn his passing his wife, Helen; daughter, Sybil; grandchildren, Treyvon, Mesha, and Mark Jr.; brothers, Roosevelt Jr., Archie, and Reginald; and a host of family and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 5, 2020.
