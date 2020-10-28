1/1
Wendell Pender
1936 - 2020
December 5, 1936 - October 24, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Wendell Pender Sr. was born December 5th, 1936 in Reed Oklahoma. He passed away October 24th, 2020 at Anchor Way Senior Center in Crowley Texas. He was married to the love of his life, Thelma Mae, for sixty one years. After coming to Fort Worth, Wendell was employed at Texas Steel for 39 years as the Industrial Relations Superintendent. Wendell was a longtime active member of Travis Ave Baptist Church.
He is survived by wife Thelma, son, Wendell and his wife Gennie and two grandchildren, Tori and Trey.
A memorial service is scheduled at Travis Ave Baptist Church for Thursday, October 29, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy Clinic at TABC. Fort Worth


Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Travis Ave Baptist Church
October 27, 2020
I will miss the banter between Buddy and myself. He was quite the character and always encouraged me to keep fighting cancer no matter what, because God wasn’t done with me yet! Love you and will miss you Old man! I’m so sorry for your loss Wendell, Gennie, Tori, and Trey and Thelma.
Genia Crowder
Family
October 27, 2020
He was a good & loyal friend for all those years at Texas Steele.
Charlie & Glenda Hardgrove
Coworker
