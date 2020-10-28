Wendell Pender

December 5, 1936 - October 24, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Wendell Pender Sr. was born December 5th, 1936 in Reed Oklahoma. He passed away October 24th, 2020 at Anchor Way Senior Center in Crowley Texas. He was married to the love of his life, Thelma Mae, for sixty one years. After coming to Fort Worth, Wendell was employed at Texas Steel for 39 years as the Industrial Relations Superintendent. Wendell was a longtime active member of Travis Ave Baptist Church.

He is survived by wife Thelma, son, Wendell and his wife Gennie and two grandchildren, Tori and Trey.

A memorial service is scheduled at Travis Ave Baptist Church for Thursday, October 29, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy Clinic at TABC. Fort Worth





