Caruth-Hale Funeral Home - Hot Springs
155 Section Line Road
Hot Springs, AR 71913
501-525-0055
Wendell R. Jones HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, ARK.--Wendell R. Jones of Hot Springs Village, Ark., passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. VISITATION: 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Presbyterian Kirk in the Pines, 275 Asturias Drive, Hot Springs Village, with a celebration of life immediatedly following at 11 a.m. Guests may register at www.caruth-hale.com. CARUTH-HALE VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME Hot Springs Village, Ark., 501-984-6111 Vie w and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on July 22, 2019
