Wendy Jeanne Dremel FORT WORTH - Wendy Jeanne Dremel, 26, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 9, 2019. SERVICE: 4 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. Memorials: Donations may be given in lieu of flowers to National Blood Clot Alliance / Stop The Clot for Protein C and Protein S Deficiency research. Wendy was born January 6, 1993 in Palm Springs, CA. She was preceded in death by her father, William Eugene Dremel II, and her sister, Chelsea Louise Dremel. SURVIVORS: Mother, Jeanne Ratliff Dremel; brother, William "Trey" Dremel III ( Jackie); grandmother, Barbara Warner Ratliff; uncles, Bryan Ratliff (Douglas), Brent Ratliff (Susie) and aunt, Louise Deems; and all the Ratliff and Dremel families.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019
