Wendy Kay Singer
Wendy Kay Singer ARLINGTON--Wendy Singer passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. SERVICE: There will be no formal services. Wendy's ashes will be laid to rest in Washell Cemetery in Seattle, Wash. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association of Fort Worth, Texas. Shared memories, condolences and an obituary are with The Neptune Society of North Richland Hills, Texas. Wendy was born Feb. 1, 1953, in Minot, N.D. The family moved to Seattle, Wash., in 1962. She enjoyed a long career in third-party logistics, working for Conway Intermodal, Landstar Logistics and NYK Logistics primarily in Northern Texas. Wendy enjoyed playing cards, watching movies, reading and socializing. Wendy was predeceased by parents, Dale and Cheryl Singer. SURVIVORS: Wendy is survived by her aunt, Delores Lambert of Mountlake Terrace, Wash.; sister, Colleen (Mitch) Sullivan of Edmonds, Wash.; sister, Kelley Singer of Arlington, Texas; brother, Scott Singer of Seattle, Wash.; niece, Shannon McIntyre of Lynnwood, Wash.; and great-niece, Celia McIntyre of Lynnwood, Wash. Wendy will be greatly missed by numerous members of her family and friends in Texas, California, and Washington state.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 23, 2020.
