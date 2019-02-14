|
Wennetcia Jackson FORT WORTH -- Wennetcia "Caveman" Jackson passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. HOMEGOING CELEBRATION: 11 a.m., Saturday, Pauline Minor Memorial Chapel at the Gregory W. Spencer funeral home. Visitation: You may visit Wennetcia from 12 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with the family present from 7 to 8 p.m. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. SURVIVORS: children, LaDona Jackson, Jeffrey Jackson and LaDana Risher (Cedric); seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, best friend, Alfred Shedrick; a host of family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 14, 2019