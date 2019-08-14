|
Wesley D. "Butch" Davis SPRINGTOWN--Wesley D. "Butch" Davis passed into Heaven Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, White's Funeral Home Chapel, Springtown. Interment: Springtown Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at White's Funeral Home. Butch was born May 7, 1937, to Lester and Inez Jones Davis in Fort Worth. He married the love of his life, Arlene Satterlee, Nov. 12, 1955. Butch proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He retired from Bell Helicopter after 32 years of service. Butch was an avid fisherman, hunter, liked to repair and sell boats. He enjoyed listening to 50's music. Butch was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Rodney Davis and Wesley Davis. SURVIVORS: Loving wife, Arlene; children, Louis Davis (Bonnie), Clendon Davis and Tinetta Davis; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Dell Davis and Richard Davis; sister-in-law, Margaret Shroeder; brothers-in-law, Carl Brocker and Mel Brocker; several nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019