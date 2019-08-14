Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley D. "Butch" Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley D. "Butch" Davis Obituary
Wesley D. "Butch" Davis SPRINGTOWN--Wesley D. "Butch" Davis passed into Heaven Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, White's Funeral Home Chapel, Springtown. Interment: Springtown Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at White's Funeral Home. Butch was born May 7, 1937, to Lester and Inez Jones Davis in Fort Worth. He married the love of his life, Arlene Satterlee, Nov. 12, 1955. Butch proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He retired from Bell Helicopter after 32 years of service. Butch was an avid fisherman, hunter, liked to repair and sell boats. He enjoyed listening to 50's music. Butch was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Rodney Davis and Wesley Davis. SURVIVORS: Loving wife, Arlene; children, Louis Davis (Bonnie), Clendon Davis and Tinetta Davis; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Dell Davis and Richard Davis; sister-in-law, Margaret Shroeder; brothers-in-law, Carl Brocker and Mel Brocker; several nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wesley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.