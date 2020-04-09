|
Wesley Campbell FORT WORTH--Wesley Edward Campbell, 61, of Fort Worth, went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2020. SERVICE: The memorial will be scheduled at a later date. His family will post the information once everything can be arranged. Wesley was born in Fort Worth on July 23, 1958. He was an alumnus of Euless Trinity High School. He was a member of the USMC in 1975. He worked as a Journeyman Plumber in the Ft. Worth area for many years. Over the last three years, he was a driver for Lyft. His hobbies included golfing, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was affectionately known as "Papa" by his grandchildren, except by his granddaughter Mady. He was her "Honey." He was preceded in death by his mother, Maxine Campbell. SURVIVORS: His wife of nearly 23 years, Kathy McNew Campbell, Fort Worth; sons, Michael (Becky) Campbell, Toledo, OH, Adam (Ashley) Campbell, Lima, OH; daughters, Mallory Campbell, Lima, OH, Tonya (Robert) Bearden, Fort Worth, Tosha (Steven) James, Fort Worth, Suzy Pulley, Fort Worth; grandsons, Preston, Ollie, Camden, Arthur, Cobe; granddaughters, Rachael, Abby, Kaitlin, Lacy, Chelsea, Kylie, Alicia, and Mady; father, Marshall Campbell, Fort Worth; brother, Anthony (Janna) Campbell, Fort Worth; sisters, Terri (David) Debaun, Arlington, Darlene (Danny) Green, Pooler, GA, and Jamie (Mitchell) Thornton, Cleburne.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 9, 2020