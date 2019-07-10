Wesley James Bell WAXAHACHIE -- Wesley James Bell passed away quietly while sleeping early in the morning on July 4, 2019 at the age of 96. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Friends and family are encouraged to gather for a time of visitation: 1:30 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Wesley was born Jan. 6, 1923 to James M. Bell and Bertha E. Bell in Pitts, Ark. He married his high school sweetheart, Rachel, on June 21, 1944. They were happily married 57 years at the time of her passing. Together they had two daughters. Wesley graduated from Grubbs High School in Grubbs, Ark. in 1942. He started his career while still in high school repairing radios in his own repair shop. After studying radio repair at San Antonio Vocational School, he worked as a radio repairman at Western Auto Supply Store in Newport, Ark. Wesley served his country in World War II as a radio repairman with the Army's 17th Signal Service Company at Camp Crowder, Mo. and Washington, D.C. Wesley worked as a radio engineer at various radio stations in Okla., Kan. and the DFW area, finishing his career at KEGL FM 97.1 in Las Colinas. He was a member of Highland Church of Christ in Fort Worth and Brown Street Church of Christ in Waxahachie. The family wishes to thank Dorana Kemp of Visiting Angels for advocating and providing care for Wesley over the past year. Wesley was preceded in death by his parents; wife; oldest daughter, Sharon Riggs; sister, Rosamae Griffin; and brothers, Dan Bell and Lamon Bell. SURVIVORS: Sister, Ruby Brier and her children, Linc Brier and wife, Maria, Robette Beard, and Judy Entrekin and her husband, Skip; daughter, Deborah Lackey and her husband, Donald; grandchildren, Bobby Riggs, Mike Riggs, Jennifer Morrisett and husband, Lance, Jeff Riggs, Jason Riggs and wife, Shelby, Michael Lackey and Angela Gann and husband, Jake; and great-grandchildren, Brandon and Kimberly Riggs, Cullen, Kaden, Lane, Bennett and Emma Morrisett, Merrigan, Siena, Oliver and Evie Riggs, Rachel Tobias and Joshua Gann.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 10, 2019