Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
817-531-8666
Wesley James Wilson Obituary
Wesley James Wilson FORT WORTH -- Wesley James Wilson, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at a local hospital. HOMEGOING SERVICE: 11 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 at Christ Centered Missionary Baptist Church, 5200 David Strickland Road. Visitation, Thursday, June 20, 2019 from noon to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will be present from 7 to 8 p.m. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens in Mansfield, Texas. SURVIVORS; children, Montrice "Tiger" Wormley, Latasha Wilson, Barry Smith and Todd Smith; brother, Buford "JB" Wilson (Alisha); sisters, Katherine Carter, Ruby Jackson (George) and LaVern Johnson, two grandchildren, one great-grandchild; a host of nephews, nieces and other family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 20, 2019
