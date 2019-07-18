Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Wesley Null Obituary
Wesley Null HALTOM CITY -- Wesley Null, 89, passed away Sunday July 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family from complications following knee surgery. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11:30 a.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel, 2301 N. Sylvania Ave. Interment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet. Wesley was born April 30, 1930 in Grapevine to David and Bessie Null. They had 14 children of whom Wesley was the youngest. He was happily married to the love of his life, Betty Jo, for over 65 years until her death in 2016. After his service with the U.S. Army, Wesley was indispensable in his career as a skilled mechanic with Container Corp. Thoughtful and kind, he always helped family and friends in need and could fix anything. SURVIVORS: Sons, Mike and Tommie Joe Null; brother, Tommy Null of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a host of beloved friends and neighbors.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 18, 2019
