Ramsey Funeral Home - Georgetown
5600 WILLIAMS DR
Georgetown, TX 78633
512-869-7775
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Anglican Church
2401 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX
Wesley Thomas "Wes" Phelan

Wesley Thomas "Wes" Phelan Obituary
Wesley "Wes" Thomas Phelan GEORGETOWN--Family and friends mourn the passing of Wes (Wesley) Thomas Phelan, 69. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. John's Anglican Church, 2401 College Ave., Fort Worth. All are welcome. You may share a message or memory in the online memorial guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to honor Wes given to All Texas Dachshund Rescue www.atdr.org Wes attended Arlington Heights High School and TCU. Wes dearly loved his two children, Cameron (deceased) and Julia. He will be sadly missed by his brother, Robert and his wife, Bridgett; and his sister, Cara Beth and her husband, Doug. He also leaves behind his wife, Claire, who adored him.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 7, 2019
