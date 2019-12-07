|
Wesley "Wes" Thomas Phelan GEORGETOWN--Family and friends mourn the passing of Wes (Wesley) Thomas Phelan, 69. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. John's Anglican Church, 2401 College Ave., Fort Worth. All are welcome. You may share a message or memory in the online memorial guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to honor Wes given to All Texas Dachshund Rescue www.atdr.org Wes attended Arlington Heights High School and TCU. Wes dearly loved his two children, Cameron (deceased) and Julia. He will be sadly missed by his brother, Robert and his wife, Bridgett; and his sister, Cara Beth and her husband, Doug. He also leaves behind his wife, Claire, who adored him.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 7, 2019