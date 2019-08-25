|
Weston Kent Norman FORT WORTH--Weston Kent Norman passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Fort Worth. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Monday at Normandale Baptist Church, 2001 Chapel Creek Blvd. Interment follows in Greenwood Memorial Park. Weston was born May 20, 1926, in Blackjack Murchison, Texas. He was a proud Army veteran who served in the Pacific during World War II and was deployed to the Philippines; Okinawa, Japan; and then stationed in New York City. After the war, Weston worked at Consolidated Air in Fort Worth. He was a mechanic for Goodrich and auto service manager for Montgomery Wards. Upon retirement, he worked for his nephew, Ronnie, as his assistant at Norman's Automotive. Weston was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, one sister, and one granddaughter. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Verda "Vicki" Norman; beloved children, Nancy Connally (Greg), Kent Norman (Wendy), Carl Norman, Walker Acuff, Susan Orta (Richard) and Lisa Podsednik (Ronnie); grandchildren, David, Michael, Misty, Autumn, Sabrina (d), Nate, Cooper, Eric, Leslie; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019