Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Normandale Baptist Church
2001 Chapel Creek Blvd.
Fort Worth, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Weston Norman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Weston Kent Norman


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Weston Kent Norman Obituary
Weston Kent Norman FORT WORTH--Weston Kent Norman passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Fort Worth. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Monday at Normandale Baptist Church, 2001 Chapel Creek Blvd. Interment follows in Greenwood Memorial Park. Weston was born May 20, 1926, in Blackjack Murchison, Texas. He was a proud Army veteran who served in the Pacific during World War II and was deployed to the Philippines; Okinawa, Japan; and then stationed in New York City. After the war, Weston worked at Consolidated Air in Fort Worth. He was a mechanic for Goodrich and auto service manager for Montgomery Wards. Upon retirement, he worked for his nephew, Ronnie, as his assistant at Norman's Automotive. Weston was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, one sister, and one granddaughter. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Verda "Vicki" Norman; beloved children, Nancy Connally (Greg), Kent Norman (Wendy), Carl Norman, Walker Acuff, Susan Orta (Richard) and Lisa Podsednik (Ronnie); grandchildren, David, Michael, Misty, Autumn, Sabrina (d), Nate, Cooper, Eric, Leslie; and 12 great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Weston's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More