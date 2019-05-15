Whitney Joseph "Bruce" Broussard ARLINGTON--Whitney Joseph "Bruce" Broussard left this world to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, May 9, 2019. SERVICE: 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, 75211. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, 76012. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude at . He was a man of honor, integrity, character and compassion. Born Oct. 28, 1931, in Forked Island, La., he was valedictorian of his high school class where he won the state science fair and medaled in track and field. He attended one semester at USL, then joined the Air Force. He was a distinguished graduate of the Officer Cadet Training Program. He became a squadron leader, navigator and served as base commander in Tokyo, Japan, for three and a half years. During his time in the Air Force, he earned his Master's Degree. He retired after 20 years in the Air Force. He worked as principal of a special needs school in San Antonio then counselor at Brookstone Preparatory in Columbus, Ga., before running the AFJROTC program at Irving High School. He then became a counselor at Nimitz High School where he retired again after 20 years. During this time, he worked evenings at North Lake College, always working and providing for his family. He loved golfing, hunting, softball and playing with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved telling jokes, making funny faces and was the hit at any party. He loved to laugh. His was a life well lived. Predeceasing him were his mother, Arminie Trahan Broussard; father, Emile Broussard; two brothers, Evest Broussard and Weston Broussard; and sister, Alley Stelly. SURVIVORS: He was devoted to and is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jennie Shaw Broussard; as well as his children, son, Whitney and wife, Drenda Broussard, son, Charles and wife, Barbara Broussard, daughter, Susan and husband, Morril Harriman; his grandchildren, Ashley and husband, Brandon Cottone, Maggie and husband, Brad Flaishans, Kathryn Bonesteel, Rachel and husband, Kyle Dossey, Leah Broussard and fiance, Clark Shellhorse, Whitney Broussard; his great-grandchildren, Gabriel Flaishans, William Flaishans, Brooklyn Cottone; and sister, Lena Marie Broussard.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary