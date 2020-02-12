|
Whitney Leigh Ness HURST--Whitney Leigh Ness, 52, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her home. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Lutheran Church, 7670 Baker Blvd. in Richland Hills. Interment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation and viewing will be prior to the service. Whitney was born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1968. She graduated from Richland High School in 1986. She was married to Brian Duane Ness for 30 years, and they have two children. Whitney was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Hicks; her brother, Jeffery Hicks; her uncle, Freddie Yates; and her aunt, Patsy Counts. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Brian Ness; her daughter, Harley Ness; her son, Cooper Ness; and her mother, Sally Hicks.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 12, 2020