Whitney Noel Kongevick EULESS--Whitney Noel Kongevick, 41, beloved daughter and friend, died unexpectedly Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from pneumonia and complications of infection. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Private in Greenwood Memorial Park. The family takes great comfort knowing so many will be with them in spirit. A celebration of life will be held as soon as all can gather again. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, her parents ask that you consider donating to the Grapevine-Colleyville Education Foundation, "Whitney Kongevick New Teacher Award of Excellence," P.O. Box 292, Grapevine, TX 76099 or online at gcisdeducationfoundation.networkforgood.com; memorial for Whitney Kongevick. Whitney was born Nov. 30, 1978, in Pocatello, Idaho. A graduate of James Martin High School and UT Arlington, she earned her Master's in Education (Professional Development) from Walden University in Minneapolis. Whitney taught at Western Hills High School and worked in new teacher development at FWISD, served as instructional specialist at South Hills High School, and as assistant principal at Colleyville-Heritage High School. Whitney was passionate about her work and loved her colleagues and students. She exemplified innovation and creativity and promoted acceptance and compassion. Her infectious humor and extraordinary personality touched everyone she met. Whitney will be laid to rest next to her brother, Ryan, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her uncle, Mike Becker; and grandparents, Hugo Rajanen and Gert and Joe Kongevick. SURVIVORS: Loving parents, Joe and Diana Kongevick of Austin, Texas; grandmother, Donna Rajanen of Red Wing, Minn.; aunts, Julie (Dave) Dahl of Red Wing, Minn., Kim (Charlie) Danula of Oshkosh, Wis., Theresa (Paul) Drinka of Madison, Wis., Kay (Dan) McKenzie of Superior, Wis., Mary Becker of Woodbury, Minn.; uncles, Bob Rajanen and Al Rajanen of Red Wing, Minn., Greg (Nancy) Rajanen of Minneapolis, Minn.; 17 cousins; dear friend, Jessica Ramos; a large extended family of educators, students and friends; and her beloved dogs, Sassy and Magda.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 6, 2020.