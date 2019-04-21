Home

Wilberta Tuttle "Willi" Lockhart

Wilberta Tuttle "Willi" Lockhart Obituary
Wilberta "Willi" Tuttle Lockhart GRANBURY--Wilberta "Willi" Tuttle Lockhart passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, Lakeside Baptist Church, Granbury. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American or the Lumberton ISD Educational Foundation Middle School. Willi was born in Beaumont, Texas, the daughter of Valda and Wilbert A. Tuttle. She attended Beaumont High School, TCU and received a Master's degree from Lamar University. She taught for a total of 34 years in Vidor, Grapevine, Killeen and Lumberton. She loved working with children, never met a stranger and never forgot a name and was never without a smile or kind word. SURVIVORS: Husband, Joe Lockhart; sons, Harold "Hal" Pollard Jr., David Pollard and wife, Joyce, and grandson, Justin; stepchildren, Greg Lockhart, Jeanine Kinlaw, Cristy Luce, Rich Lockhart and Jamie Lockhart; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Arbor House Memory Care and Bridgewater Memory Care facilities in Granbury, especially to the caregivers.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019
