Wilbourn "Bill" Franklin Mayo FORT WORTH--Wilbourn "Bill" Franklin Mayo, 68, passed away due to natural causes on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. SERVICE: No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, gifts in Bill's memory may be made to Agape Baptist Church in Fort Worth or the American Cancer Society. An extreme extrovert, Bill loved to tell a story and a joke; he never met a stranger. He served his church community and IT help desk customers faithfully, even through his struggles with cancer off and on over the past six years. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbourn Robert and Billy Dene Ross Mayo. SURVIVORS: Bill is survived by his daughter, Christina Flux and husband, Damien, and his son, Ross Mayo. He is also survived by his siblings, Mary Hill and husband, Steve, Al Mayo and wife, Katrina, and Nancy McBeth; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their children.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 3, 2020.
