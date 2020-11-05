1/1
Wilbur Dean Zwiacher
1921 - 2020
Wilbur Dean Zwiacher
October 18, 1921 - October 31, 2020
Haltom City, Texas - Wilbur Zwiacher, 99, of Haltom City, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. John's Catholic Church, 7341 Glenview Dr. North Richland Hills, Tx 76180 on Monday November 9th at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville. Memorials or donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Fort Worth.
Please visit www.forestridge-fh.com to read full obituary and to leave condolences for the Zwiacher family.


Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Forest Ridge Funeral Home-Memorial Park Chapel
8525 Mid-Cities Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
817-428-9500
