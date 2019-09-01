Home

Wilburn Gerald Richey


1935 - 2019
Wilburn Gerald Richey ARLINGTON--Wilburn Gerald Richey, 83, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at North Davis Church of Christ, Arlington, Texas. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to the Arlington Athletics Hall of Honor Foundation, arlingtonhallofhonor.org. Gerald was born Dec. 23, 1935, in Sabinal in Uvalde County. He was raised in La Pryor, Texas, where he attended high school. Gerald graduated from Abilene Christian College (ACC) in 1958 with a Bachelor's degree and in 1967 with a Master's degree. Coach Richey, as he was remembered by many, retired as a track and football coach at Arlington High School in 1995 after 27 years. He coached two state champion teams, two state runner-up teams, a regional championship and 18 district champion teams. Coach then went on to mentor men's and women's pole vaulters at UTA for 19 years. He was named recipient of numerous awards: Coach of the Year by ACC ('72), North Texas Football Coaches Association Hall of Honor ('95), Arlington Hall of Honor (2018) and recognized by the city of Arlington in 1999 by naming the cross-country course at Vandergriff Park he designed in his honor. Gerald loved his wife and was devoted to her for 48 years, becoming her caretaker in the last few years. He loved his family, especially his grandkids, his church family at North Davis, his many students, track and football athletes. He and Jo Ann enjoyed memorable trips with their Bible class group. Coach loved BBQ and different BBQ places he discovered. He had a truly deep love of people and an unending recollection of names, places and stories, and cherished and valued each person. Coach loved cultivating relationships, calling, e-mailing and keeping up with everyone. He loved helping people, and he loved fixing things. His faith was evidenced by his actions. Coach was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce; and brother, Thomas. Special thanks to Town Hall Nursing Center and Total Hospice for their wonderful care. SURVIVORS: Wife, Jo Ann Richey; daughters, Kari Kinney and husband, Josh, Vicki Watson and husband, Rick; son, Ron Morrow and wife, Becky; brothers, Malcolm Richey and James Richey and wife, Ann; grandchildren, Cory, Lacy, Dylan, Elliott, Jayson, Stacey and Lee Anne; great-grandchildren, Evan, Lyla, Knox, Kylie, Reagan, Trinity, Abigail and Holland; nieces; nephews; and extended family members. #belikecoach
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019
