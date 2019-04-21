Resources More Obituaries for Will Courtney Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Will A. Courtney Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Will A. Courtney, Sr. FORT WORTH -- Will A. Courtney, Sr., known as Will, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. Will was born in Fort Worth on Sept. 24, 1935, to Ethel (Allen) and Quintard Peters Courtney, Sr. Will grew up in Fort Worth where he attended Lily B. Clayton Elementary School and Paschal High School. He was an All-District fullback on the Paschal Football Team. He loved riding horses and told us stories of riding his horse to Paschal with William Hawkins. Will spent summers at Camp Stewart in Kerrville and attended football camp at Blue Mountain Ranch in Colorado with Coach Bill Allen. Will went on to attend Texas Tech University and later transferred to Southern Methodist University where he studied Real Estate Management and earned his CPM. He then met Esther Elizabeth Wilson on a blind date that was arranged by a dear friend and it was love at first sight. They eloped to Colorado Springs and spent their honeymoon at Garden of the Gods Resort. That began a lifelong love of Colorado Springs and specifically The Broadmoor Hotel. Will later bought a Shopping Center in Colorado Springs as an excuse to travel there more often. Will was affiliated with the National Institute of Real Estate Management, IREM Fort Worth Chapter 103, Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Board of Realtors, Texas Board of Realtors and National Association of Real Estate Management. He managed the family properties in Fort Worth, Dallas and Colorado Springs. He also managed ranches in Fort Worth and Dumas, Texas. He managed Courtney & Courtney Properties for 57 years. Will had a heart of gold and was a giving servant to his Fort Worth community. He was on the Goodwill Board of Directors for 54 years and served on the Goodwill International Board as well. He was the recipient of the Goodwill Hall of Fame in 2015. He was on numerous boards in town; Fort Worth Airpower Council, Aviation Heritage Museum, Fort Worth Rotary Club, Regional Flight Museum task force, Outdoor Sportsman Club, Director of USO Board of Governors in Washington, D.C., USO DFW, Fort Worth Public Library Foundation, Fort Worth Air & Space Museum, JFK Tribute Downtown Fort Worth, Van Cliburn International Piano Foundation, Ronald McDonald House Fort Worth and many other charitable organizations throughout his life. He was a member of River Crest Country Club, Colonial Country Club, The Steeplechase Club, a 50-year member of The Fort Worth Club, The Petroleum Club and Ridotto Club. Will enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends Byron Baird, Harry Taylor and Jack Roach. He loved photography and being an Amateur Radio Operator (W5VNU). He was a 56-year member of First Presbyterian Church. The family would like to thank Patricia Wilson for 30 years of loyal service to the Courtney's, Herbert Styles and Cynthia Williams for their years of dedicated service, Dr. Robert Kelly, Harris Hospital Critical Care/Trauma unit, Dr. Assad Dean and Dr. Robert Amato. Will was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Esther Wilson Courtney; son, Robert Wilson Courtney; his parents; and brother, Quintard Peters Courtney, Jr. SURVIVORS: son, Will Allen Courtney, Jr.; daughter, Catherine Courtney Schmuck and husband, Wallace K.; grandchildren, William Wallace Schmuck and Courtney Elizabeth Schmuck; and nephews and nieces, Quintard Peters Courtney III, Cynthia Ann Courtney Siegel, Warren St. John, Paul St. John, Mary Madeline Whittinghill, Tricia Belknap, Mary Downs, Carl Downs, Edward Downs and Margaret Loving.



