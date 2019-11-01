|
Willa Deane "Deanie" Valder FORT WORTH -- Deanie Valder, 93, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday in the Chapel at Trinity Terrace, 1600 Texas St., Fort Worth, Texas 76102. Guests are invited to a reception following the service at 417 Lottie Lane, Saginaw, Texas 76179. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Funeral Home. She was born in Kingston, Okla., to Alta and Alexander Lee Ritchey as the youngest of seven children plus an older halfbrother and halfsister. She met the love of her life, Clayton S. Valder, Jr. at OSU in Stillwater, Okla., in the Spring of 1946 after his return from WWII. They married six months later on Sept. 8, 1946. She was a housewife and mother of three before starting her career over 50 years ago in the education field by being the secretary to a dean at the newly opened Tarrant County Community Colleges (now TCC) only campus; which is now the south campus. Deanie loved her family and loved life. She loved to play games - especially bridge. She was very social and quick with a joke. Her infectious laugh could be heard across a room and she was known by many staff members at Trinity Terrace for her "love pats". She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton; her parents; siblings and in-laws except for the two noted above; and her beloved grandchildren, Lindsay Fankhauser and Ryan C. Valder. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Dee and new son-in-law, Raymond L. Flores of Fort Worth; son, Steve and daughter-in-law, Sherri Valder of Broken Arrow, Okla.; son, Jeff and daughter-in-law, Susan Valder of New Bern, N.C.; "other son," Sam Dewhurst of Lubbock, Texas; sister-in-law, Earline Ritchey of Denison, Texas; brother-in-law, James B. Valder of Camp Verde, Ariz.; stepgrandchildren, Ryan Fankhauser and wife, Julie and three sons, Wyatt, Jackson and Cody; Rachel and Nathaniel Inso and their children, Hunter, Kyndal, Khloe and Hudson; Caroline and James Wuestman and their children, Brady, Cecilia, Patrick and Collin; Samantha and Nick Sheets and their daughter, Regina; Matthew and Whitney Dewhurst and their son, Clayton; and Brett and Ryanne Dewhurst and their son, Hayes.
