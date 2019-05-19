Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas Funeral Home Grapevine
700 W Wall St
Grapevine, TX 76051
(817) 488-7566
Resources
More Obituaries for Willard White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard Henry White Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Willard Henry White Jr. Obituary
Willard Henry White Jr. SOUTHLAKE--Willard Henry White Jr., 66, of Southlake, Texas, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at White's Chapel United Methodist Church, 185 White Chapel Blvd., Southlake, with internment following in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Lucas Funeral Home, 700 W. Wall St., Grapevine. Mr. White was engaged in the financial advisory industry for over 25 years. Most recently, he served as the president of Colby & White Management, also located in Southlake. SURVIVORS: He leaves behind his beloved wife, Stacey White; his daughters, Heather White, Lauren Tillis-White, and Kelsey Goldman; his sons, Willard "Tray" White III and Martin White; his stepchildren, Jeff, Chris and Lauren Perry; eight grandchildren; his aunt, Gayle Yerke; and sister, Anna Rawlings.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now