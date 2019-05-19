|
|
Willard Henry White Jr. SOUTHLAKE--Willard Henry White Jr., 66, of Southlake, Texas, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at White's Chapel United Methodist Church, 185 White Chapel Blvd., Southlake, with internment following in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Lucas Funeral Home, 700 W. Wall St., Grapevine. Mr. White was engaged in the financial advisory industry for over 25 years. Most recently, he served as the president of Colby & White Management, also located in Southlake. SURVIVORS: He leaves behind his beloved wife, Stacey White; his daughters, Heather White, Lauren Tillis-White, and Kelsey Goldman; his sons, Willard "Tray" White III and Martin White; his stepchildren, Jeff, Chris and Lauren Perry; eight grandchildren; his aunt, Gayle Yerke; and sister, Anna Rawlings.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 19, 2019