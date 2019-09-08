Home

Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
8:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
UNIVERSITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
5804 DE ZAVALA ROAD
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Willard Richard Rakes


1925 - 2019
Willard Richard Rakes SAN ANTONIO--Willard Richard Rakes, 94, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, University United Methodist Church, 5084 De Zavala Road, San Antonio. Visitation: The family will receive friends 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Porter Loring North.You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, Texas, 78232, 210-495-8221. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to University United Methodist Church. Richard was born in Bella Vista, Ark., on Aug. 29, 1925, to James and Safronia Braithwaite Rakes. Richard served his country during World War II as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Corps, flying on B-17 missions from bases in Italy. After training at Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Okla., he became a flight engineer with American Airlines, flying domestically and internationally for 36 years on DC-6, DC-7, Boeing 707, Boeing 747 and DC-10 aircraft. Richard was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Lou Rakes, and his brothers, Clarence Rakes of Dumas, Texas, and Charles Rakes of Bentonville, Ark. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his son, James M. Rakes and wife, Glenda; daughter, Andrea Broker and husband, Mike; and grandchildren, Alyssa Willis and husband, Steven, Daniel Rakes, David Rakes, Michael Broker II and wife, Mandy, and Jonathan Broker. Richard is survived also by his sister, Betty O'Grady of Trinidad, Colo. PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH San Antonio, 210-495-8221 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019
