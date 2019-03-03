Resources More Obituaries for Willem Broekhuizen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Willem Broekhuizen

Obituary Condolences Flowers Willem Broekhuizen ARLINGTON--Willem Broekhuizen, 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington. MEMORIALS: The family requests that memorials be made to the Roof Project at the First Presbyterian Church. Willem was born May 3, 1935, to Derek and Jobina Broekhuizen in Leiden, The Netherlands. Willem survived World War II, along with his parents and three brothers under the German occupation of The Netherlands. He had many interesting stories to tell his family about his time during the war, some funny and some not. As a young man, he served in the Dutch Navy for three years, earning the rank of lieutenant. Willem studied aeronautical engineering while in The Netherlands, earning his bachelor's degree. Later, he earned a master's degree from The University of Texas at Arlington in Stress Analysis Engineering. His love of helicopters started in his undergraduate days when he worked on a RamJet prototype while still in The Netherlands. In 1962, Willem married the love of his life, Greetje "Grace" Runia. They shared 57 wonderful years of marriage together. Willem immigrated with his family in 1960 to Michigan and later, after he and Grace were married, he moved his family to Texas. They remained in Arlington until the time of his death. Willem had a long career at Bell Helicopter, and he reluctantly retired from there after 33 years. Over the course of his career at Bell, he was awarded many patents on specialized rotor blade assemblies. Many of these patents were referenced in research, crediting Willem internationally. During his retirement, Willem and Grace traveled the world, enjoying many trips and cruises with their children and grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening, tinkering with his Model A, and could fix almost anything put in front of him. The only thing he loved more than dogs was feeding them too many snacks. He was also a devout member of the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington where he loved to sing his favorite song, "Amazing Grace." Willem was preceded in death by his parents and one brother. SURVIVORS: His wife, Grace; daughter, Janneke Henry and her husband, Tim; and daughter, Astrid Jones and her husband, Craig. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Willem Trevor and wife, Stephanie, Andrew and wife, Maddie, Adam, Clara, and Caroline. The family would like to thank Hospice Care Partners for all the wonderful care and support in the last few days. They would also like to thank all his many friends for their prayers and love, especially the Family Living Sunday School Class from his church.



