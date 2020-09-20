1/1
William A. "Bill" Dast
1936 - 2020
September 12, 1936 - September 18, 2020
Aledo, Texas - William A. Dast, a retired Army Officer and Businessman, died on Friday, September 18, 2020, at home. He was 84.
Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Aledo Brown Cemetery, Aledo.
Visitation: 5 – 7 p.m. Tuesday in White's Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford. Masks are required.
Bill was born September 12, 1936 in Alma, Michigan. He attended public schools in Alma and Midland Michigan High School. He graduated from Central Michigan University in 1958 with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and a Commission in the United States Army. Bill entered the Army in February, 1959 and married Mary Sue Rogers in 1960. They had 38 years and 4 children together. He served twenty-one years in the Army, of which three years were in Vietnam as an Infantry Officer. His military decorations include two Bronze Stars, three Meritorious Service Medals, four Air Medals, including one V, the Army Commendation Medal, and Combat Infantryman's Badge. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in October 1979. While in the Army, he earned Master's Degrees in Management and Accounting.
In November of 1979, Bill joined USPA & IRA (now First Command Financial Services) as a salesman. He eventually achieved the positions of Chief Financial Officer and Executive Committee member before his retirement in December 1996.
After the death of his beloved wife, Mary Sue, Bill married Ellen Renaud Pulliam in May, 2000.
In retirement, Bill enjoyed family events, shotgun sports with friends, maintenance of his yard, motorcycles, fast cars, hunting and dogs.
Survivors: Wife, Ellen; children, William Dast, Jr. and wife, Sherri, John Dast and wife, Tammy, Lisa Stultz and husband, Robbie, and Amy Dast; step-children, Mark Pulliam and wife, Carla, Matthew Pulliam, and Chris Pulliam and wife, Ellen; grandchildren, William David Dast, Ben Stultz and wife, Caroline, Cassie Stultz, Hannah and Alexandria Dast; step-grandchildren, Elena, Bates, Alexis, Gregory and Turner Pulliam.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 20, 2020.
September 19, 2020
My deepest condolences to Bill’s family. I worked with Bill for many years and appreciate his focus, expertise and sense of humor. Rest In Peace.
Mark Nielsen
Friend
