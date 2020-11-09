1/1
William Alan Cross
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Alan Cross
October 9, 1966 - November 6, 2020
Azle, Texas - William Alan Cross, 54, passed away Nov. 6, 2020.
Graveside service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Laurel Land Memorial Park.
Alan was born Oct. 09, 1966 to Dale and Cynthia Cross. He graduated from W.E. Boswell High School. He loved his family dearly, had a passion for automobiles, and would instantly assist his fellow man.
He was preceded in death by his mother; grandmother, Irene Solberg-Kaska; grandfathers, William A. Cross and Johnny Ivery Solberg.
Alan is survived by his father; uncle, Alton and his wife, Rita; aunt, Becky Paschal; and cousin, Alyson Zabriski and her husband, Jeff.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guardian Funeral Home
5704 JAMES AVE
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172938477
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved