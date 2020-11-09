William Alan Cross

October 9, 1966 - November 6, 2020

Azle, Texas - William Alan Cross, 54, passed away Nov. 6, 2020.

Graveside service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Laurel Land Memorial Park.

Alan was born Oct. 09, 1966 to Dale and Cynthia Cross. He graduated from W.E. Boswell High School. He loved his family dearly, had a passion for automobiles, and would instantly assist his fellow man.

He was preceded in death by his mother; grandmother, Irene Solberg-Kaska; grandfathers, William A. Cross and Johnny Ivery Solberg.

Alan is survived by his father; uncle, Alton and his wife, Rita; aunt, Becky Paschal; and cousin, Alyson Zabriski and her husband, Jeff.





