William Alan McClellan FORT WORTH--William "Bill" Alan McClellan passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Unity Church of Fort Worth, 5051 Trail Lake Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76133. MEMORIALS: The family requests no flowers, please donate to a . William served in the Air Force Reserve for 20 years. He was a member of Shriners and Moslah of Fort Worth, Texas. He loved fishing at Ray Roberts and Benbrook Lake. William was preceded in death by both parents. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Elizabeth McClellan; twin sister, Jan Randle; and his four-pawed companion, Harley; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 17, 2019