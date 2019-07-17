Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home
6009 Wedgwood Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76133
(817) 292-2250
Resources
More Obituaries for William McClellan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Alan McClellan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Alan McClellan Obituary
William Alan McClellan FORT WORTH--William "Bill" Alan McClellan passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Unity Church of Fort Worth, 5051 Trail Lake Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76133. MEMORIALS: The family requests no flowers, please donate to a . William served in the Air Force Reserve for 20 years. He was a member of Shriners and Moslah of Fort Worth, Texas. He loved fishing at Ray Roberts and Benbrook Lake. William was preceded in death by both parents. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Elizabeth McClellan; twin sister, Jan Randle; and his four-pawed companion, Harley; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now