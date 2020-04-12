|
William Armstrong Phipps BEDFORD--William Armstrong Phipps passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas, at the age of 77. SERVICE: Private family services will be held on Tuesday at Sunset Cemetery in Sunset, Texas. William was born May 31, 1942, in Waco, Texas to the late Gerald B. Phipps and Cecil Armstrong Phipps. He passed away April 9, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas, at the age of 77. He served our country in the United States Navy from June 1959 through May 1963. William was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Geraldine Williams. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ruby Lavoy Cosgrove Phipps of Bedford, Texas; son, William J. Phipps and wife, Lisa O'Donnell, of Stillwater, Okla.; daughter, Gina Phipps Lowe and husband, Torrey Lowe, of Pilot Point, Texas; grandchildren, Sierra, Savannah, Tad, and Rylee; brothers, Olin Phipps and wife, Betty, of Arlington, Texas, and John Phipps and wife, Sheila, of Nipoma, Calif.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020