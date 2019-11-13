|
|
William "Bill" Arthur Lund FORT WORTH -- William "Bill" Arthur Lund, entered the gates of heaven on Friday, November 8, 2019. SERVICE: The celebration of Bill's life will be held at Watermark Community Church of Fort Worth on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. Flowers can be sent to Watermark Community Church Fort Worth, 8000 Western Hills Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas 76108. MEMORIALS: Donations can be made to CK Family Services at CKFamilyServices.org Bill was known for his love for all people and his ability to make you feel like you were the most important person in the room. He was a great motivator and loved to inspire and connect with others through telling a great story. He was a friend to all, a man who would give anyone in need his last dollar, sound advice, and a ride anywhere. Bill was the co-founder and CEO of Covenant Kids, Inc. dba CK Family Services, a Christian non-profit foster care, adoption and behavioral health agency, where he worked alongside his wife and CK co-founder, Karen, and son, Daniel. Bill, a beacon of faith, hope, and love for many, led the transformation of the vision that he and Karen conceived from noble idea into one of the most significant and impactful non-profit organizations in Texas. Bill also partnered with his daughter, Jessica, as owner of three Primrose Schools providing accredited early education and care. Their preschools served countless numbers of families in Fort Worth with a strong reputation in the community where they lived. Bill found true joy in working with his family in businesses with missions to enhance the lives of others, especially children. Bill was born in Minneapolis, Minn., the son of Art and Betty Lund. He grew up as the second-youngest of seven brothers and sisters, all who remain close and whose emails and time together was a non-stop laugh, usually at one of the siblings' expense. He attended Edina High School where he almost missed too many days of school to graduate but made lifelong friendships and loved playing on the basketball team. He read constantly about current events and the news of the day; a passion inspired by his mom and dad. Bill's enormous ticket stub collection from the live sporting events he attended with his son, grandkids and friends is a collection fit for a museum. Bill loved music and always had a playlist for the moment. Bill loved his family. He and Karen were high school sweethearts, married for 44-years. With Bill's love for excitement and new adventures, Karen was the perfect support and partner. Bill was a devoted, encouraging dad. He and Karen enjoyed a close bond with Jessica and Daniel and were so proud of their successes. Weekends and summers at Grampa's lake house will be the most cherished memories of his five grandchildren; Claire, Luke, Addelyn, Pyper, and Fynlee. Big dinners, boat rides, swimming in the pool, driving his race car, taking vacations and watching the sunset from his favorite patio chair were just a few of his favorite things to do with his family. SURVIVORS: In addition to his immediate family and grandchildren, Bill is survived by his six brothers and sisters: Peter Lund, Pat Marsh, Susan Lund (Larry), Tony Lund (Cris), Betsy Rausch (Curt), Tom Lund.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 13, 2019