William B. Peterson FORT WORTH--William B. Peterson, 59, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. VISITATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Biggers Funeral Home. William was a prominent member of the community, serving for many years as an attorney. He dedicated more than 20 years as a devoted Shriner with the Julian Feild Lodge. William was predeceased by his mother, Carol. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his father, Fred; and his children, Zachary and Jennifer.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 15, 2020
