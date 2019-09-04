|
|
William Bailey WEATHERFORD -- William "Pat" Bailey passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Fort Worth, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. SERVICE: 2 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at North Side Baptist Church in Weatherford. MEMORIALS: As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Community Hospice of Texas or . Pat was born on August 13, 1950 in Hillsboro, to parents, Forrest and Marie Hamilton Bailey, who both preceded him in death. Pat was also preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Bailey White; brother-in-law, Bob White; and sister-in-law, Pattie Willis Bailey. Pat was a member of North Side Baptist Church and the Grace Sunday School Class. SURVIVORS: Pat is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Sharon, who he married on September 26, 2003; and his children, Leslie Bailey Smith and husband, Christopher, of Austin, Clint Bailey and fiancé, Chrissy Russell, of Midland, Allison Bailey Shultz and husband, Ryan, of Katy; step-children, Traci Hall and husband, Terry, of Ponder, and Troy Mars and wife, Paula, of Weatherford; eight beautiful granddaughters; brother, John Lee Bailey; sister, Angie Bailey Bewley; brother-in-law, Jack Howell and wife, Toni; and many other beloved family members. Pat will be greatly missed by his loving family and many life-long friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019