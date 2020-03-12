Home

Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
William Barry Rancier Obituary
William Barry Rancier FORT WORTH -- William "Barry" Rancier passed away March 1, 2020. He was born on December 25, 1944 in East Texas. Although he had a rough childhood, he became a well-respected family member, friend and businessman. After graduating from Cooper High School in Abilene, Texas, he attended San Angelo State University for two years. He married in 1966 and they moved to Fort Worth where he worked at General Dynamics for several years. He attended DeVry University and received his diploma in Computer Sciences. Barry was in the computer field for over 30 years. He worked for Tandem Computers which later became Compaq Computers. William enjoyed travelling around the United States with his work. He met several acquaintances along his journey. Barry loved the outdoors, especially sailing on Eagle Mt. Lake. He enjoyed the sport so much, that he was one of the founding members and Commodore of Eagle Mt. Yacht Club, which he formed in 1981. Barry was a friendly and jovial man. He always had a smile and always greeted you with a "How ya doing?" and a response "Fair to Midland" Barry was a handy man and his greatest pride was his home near Azle, Texas. He designed and built his home, enjoying many long days and nights completing his perfect spot on top the hill with a beautiful view of the Fort Worth skyline. He loved building model cars and trucks and he "tinkered" on many old classic trucks and the British MG's. He enjoyed visiting his sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Al Caira and their children and grandson, in Sudbury, Mass. Barry was preceded in death by his sister, Sally and his brother-in-law, Al. SURVIVORS: Maria Caira and Wendy Caira; nephew, Anthony Caira; grand-nephews, Leonard, Dean and Anthony Jr.; many cousins and a tremendous supply of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 12, 2020
