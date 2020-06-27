William Boyd Pearce FORT WORTH--William Boyd Pearce was born in Hamilton, Texas, on July 12, 1930. He was raised in Fort Worth and went to high school in Brownfield, Texas. He graduated from Brownfield, Texas, in 1948 and received his Bachelor of Arts in English from Baylor University in 1952. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, in Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Cross Timber Baptist Church, 2560 FM 731, Burleson, Texas, 76028. He pastored Immanuel Baptist Church in Brownfield for five years followed by Prospect Hill Baptist Church in San Antonio while working on his Bachelor of Divinity at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He married Sydney Brewer on June 4, 1954, and they were happily married for 66 years. They were appointed as missionaries to East Africa in 1958, by the Foreign Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention and served as missionaries in Kenya and Tanzania for a total of 32 years. In 1973, they returned to the U.S. for a few years where he pastored the First Baptist Church of Shallowater, Texas, and Trinity Baptist Church in Aurora, Colo. They returned to Africa in 1980, where they served until retiring in 1994. After retiring, he pastored the Cross Timber Baptist Church. He concluded his formal ministry by leading the worship services at the Legacy Retirement Apartments. William was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wade Pearce of Brownfield, Texas; and his brother, Rev. Jack Pearce of Lubbock. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Syd Pearce; his children, one daughter and two sons and their spouses, Sheri and Glenn Harris, Dirk and Libby Pearce, and Randal and Janelda Pearce; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.